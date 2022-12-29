KYIV — Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

Air attack sirens blared in the capital Kyiv, and Reuters heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire south of the city. By dawn, the attack appeared to be over and residents crept outside under peaceful skies after a relentless day and night of bombardment.



