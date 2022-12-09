U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Australian Defense Minister Marles and British Defense Minister Wallace meet at the Pentagon in Washington

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7.

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons.

Austin's comments are in line with a recent Pentagon policy document on nuclear arms.



