KYIV — Russia launched its first major drone attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks on Wednesday, smashing a hole in the roof of a building in central Kyiv, but city officials said air defenses had prevented serious damage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions had rocked the central Shevchenkivskyi district and that two administrative buildings had been damaged, but mentioned no casualties. The air raid alert was lifted three hours after it began.



