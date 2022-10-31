A van drives past a crater in the road caused by a missile strike, in Bakhmut

A van drives past a crater in the road caused by a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Russia told civilians on Tuesday to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

Russia had previously ordered civilians out of a pocket it controls on the west bank of the river, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing for weeks to capture the city of Kherson in what would be a strategic prize in the eight-month-long war.



