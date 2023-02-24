US-NEWS-AMERICA-MILITARY-READINESS-GET

In this photo from June 11, 2008, the US Army's new XM1203 Non-Line-of-Sight Cannon (NLOS-C) is seen on the National Mall in Washington. 

 Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was envisioned as the centerpiece of a $200 billion program revolutionizing how the U.S. Army would fight. Now it’s languishing in storage in Virginia, a 25-ton symbol of the malaise that lies at the nexus of the Pentagon and the defense industry.

The Non-Line-of-Sight Cannon (NLOS-C), a self-propelled 155 mm howitzer on tank tracks, was integral to Army plans to develop the kind of high-tech system that would help offset the numerical advantages of a peer like China or Russia in a future conflict.



