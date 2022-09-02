Purchase Access

FRANKFURT/LONDON — Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Europe after saying it had discovered a fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance.