KYIV/BRUSSELS — Russian missiles have pounded more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns over the past 24 hours, as NATO allies meeting in Brussels unveiled plans on Thursday to jointly beef up Europe's air defenses with Patriot and other missile systems.

"We are living in threatening, dangerous times," said German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht at a signing ceremony where Germany and more than a dozen of European NATO members committed to jointly procuring weapons for a "European Sky Shield" to better protect their territory.



