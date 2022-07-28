Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Firefighters remove debris to find bodies of people July 25 at the Central House of Culture, after a military strike hit a building.

 Reuters/Nacho Doce

ODESA, Ukraine/KYIV — Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war appeared to have been killed when a prison building was destroyed in a missile strike or explosion, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of responsibility on Friday.

The deaths, some of which were confirmed by Reuters journalists at the prison where the men were held in eastern Donetsk province, overshadowed a U.N.-brokered deal to restart shipping grain from Ukraine and ease a worldwide food crisis.



