LONDON — Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War II, Russia and the United States are exploring a deal that could see imprisoned Americans including Griner return to the United States in exchange for Bout.



