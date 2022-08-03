Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at a Moscow airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday.

 Pool photo via Reuters/Natalia Kolesnikova

KHIMKI, Russia — A Russian court on Thursday sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal.

Her sentencing could pave the way for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.



