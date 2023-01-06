Illustration shows Russian hacking underground newsletter

Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken, Dec. 19, 2022. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON/WASHINGTON — A Russian hacking team known as Cold River targeted three nuclear research laboratories in the United States this past summer, according to internet records reviewed by Reuters and five cyber security experts.

Between August and September, as President Vladimir Putin indicated Russia would be willing to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, Cold River targeted the Brookhaven (BNL), Argonne (ANL) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories (LLNL), according to internet records that showed the hackers creating fake login pages for each institution and emailing nuclear scientists in a bid to make them reveal their passwords.