Russian missile strikes in Kyiv

Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. 

 Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV — Angelika Teranis sat on a small bag in the dank gloom of her Kyiv apartment block's basement, her cat in a carrier beside her, as she waited for the all-clear to sound.

"This is terrorism and I do not understand why a terrorist country is not recognized as such," the 52-year-old history teacher said of the Russian missile strikes that slammed into the Ukrainian capital during Monday's morning rush hour.



