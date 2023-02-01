KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — Rescuers combed debris in a city in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, where an overnight Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment building and damaged nine others, killing at least three people.

The police force said the apartments in the city of Kramatorsk were hit by an Iskander-K tactical missile at 9:45 p.m. local time. Earlier reports had described it as an attack with a rocket.



