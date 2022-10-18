Recently retaken town of Kupiansk

A man walks with his bicycle through a shopping street destroyed by Russian strikes in Kupianks, Ukraine, a city recently retaken by Ukrainian forces. 

 Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

KYIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion.

Images of people using boats to flee the strategic southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus on the Dnipro river as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.



