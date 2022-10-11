A satellite image shows the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait

A satellite image shows a close up view of smoke rising from a fire on the Kerch bridge Oct. 8 in the Kerch Strait, Crimea.

 Reuters/Maxar Technologies

MOSCOW — Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of a vital bridge to Crimea, an attack it said was masterminded by Ukraine.

The FSB said the attack was organized by Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov — echoing accusations by President Vladimir Putin over what he has called a "terrorist attack" against critical civilian infrastructure.



