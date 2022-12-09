WENATCHEE— Four hundred and thirty acres of land connecting Saddle Rock Natural Area and the Jacobson Preserve soon will more than double the size of the Saddle Rock area through a partnership between the city of Wenatchee and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
The city bought the acreage with a local parks grant of $491,750 from the state’s Wildlife and Recreation Program. The CDLT matched the grant with a land donation of 16.5 acres of the Jacobson Preserve and cash from donors. The total estimated cost is $983,500.
The land, owned by two families, will belong to the city and provide legal access between the two areas, as well as U.S. Forest Service land, according to the CDLT.
“For many years people have used an unofficial trail connecting Jacobson Preserve and Saddle Rock that crossed private property, so was always a risk of being lost,” said Mickey Fleming, land programs manager for CDLT, in a release. She also said the land could have been developed into smaller lots accessed by unregulated roads.
The Jacobson Preserve is an undisturbed shrub-steppe area, outside of city limits and managed by the CDLT.
The CDLT is a non-profit organization that works to conserve land, water and access to natural areas locally. The CDLT has tried to obtain the private property for more than 12 years, according to the release.
