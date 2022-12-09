Saddle Rock Natural Area gets bigger

A map of the addition to the Saddle Rock Natural Area is shown.

 Provided graphic/Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

WENATCHEE— Four hundred and thirty acres of land connecting Saddle Rock Natural Area and the Jacobson Preserve soon will more than double the size of the Saddle Rock area through a partnership between the city of Wenatchee and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. 

The city bought the acreage with a local parks grant of $491,750 from the state’s Wildlife and Recreation Program. The CDLT matched the grant with a land donation of 16.5 acres of the Jacobson Preserve and cash from donors. The total estimated cost is $983,500.



