WENATCHEE — Ten students in WestSide High School’s 4-H Eco-Stewardship Program ventured out to north foothills land owned by the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Wednesday afternoon to assist with planting sagebrush seedlings.
The additional plants are needed to replenish food for mule deer and other wildlife after two wildfires in the past 10 years burned all of the sagebrush in the area, said Braden Hourigan, who helped coordinate the event for the Land Trust.
Students in the Eco-Stewardship program meet weekly for activities and lessons. Students can also earn a half-credit toward their science or leadership graduation requirements through the program.
Around once a month, students also go on field trips throughout North Central Washington, which have included ropes courses and river rafting. Wednesday's outing entailed assisting the Land Trust with replenishing land scorched by wildfires in 2012 and 2015.
‘We’re trying to restore the natural integrity of the landscape,” Hourigan said. “It doesn’t support the same wildlife that the landscape normally would.”
The Land Trust’s goal is for the plants to act as an island, with the seeds carried to the surrounding damaged lands, replenishing those areas as well.
Wednesday started with a short walk to the trailhead where the WestSide students teamed up with students from Leavenworth. Then, the group hiked about a quarter-mile through the foothills to the planting zone. Once at the designated zone, students paired up with adult volunteers to help plant the brush.
“It’s good to have extra hands,” Hourigan said.
Volunteers included retirees with a variety of backgrounds including computer science, literature and even botany.
“There’s just a fun camaraderie about doing it together,” said Susan Ballinger, a conservation fellow for the Land Trust.
Ballinger said this is the sixth year the nonprofit has worked to get students to explore the foothills, a program that has several benefits.
“They’ve done something they can show their families,” Ballinger said.
By partnering with volunteers, Ballinger said the students also take part in “intergenerational volunteering.”
Megan Cross, the program’s organizer at WestSide, echoed a similar sentiment and said the goal is to “inspire a little bit of inquiry.”
“These students haven’t been out here, they don’t know what’s here,” Cross said.
Eco-Stewardship also gives students the opportunity to be problem solvers outside of a classroom setting.
"If they figure it out, they'll remember it," she said. "It allows them to think beyond the obvious."
Right now, Cross said around 12 students are involved in the program, including Aislyn Schmekel.
Schmekel said her favorite part of the program is that it allows her to get outdoors.
“I really like how interactive it is,” she said. “I’ve always loved nature because I grew up on a farm.”
Schmekel said her one regret from Wednesday's event is that she wishes she would have done more research, to be more prepared for the outing.
Anna Dickey, who is new to Eco-Stewardship, said she considered joining Eco-Stewardship in the past, but ultimately hadn’t. Now, she wishes she had joined sooner.
“It’s definitely opened my mind up to new career paths,” Dickey said. “Someday, maybe I’ll be an old person planting trees.”