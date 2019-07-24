BREWSTER — The state has opened summer chinook salmon fishing on the Columbia River above Brewster.
Fishermen will be able to fish for summer chinook salmon starting Aug. 1 and continuing until further notice, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The fishery will be open from the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster to the Highway 17 bridge near Bridgeport.
The return of summer chinook was sufficient above Wells Dam to open the fishery, according to the news release.
The following rules apply:
- Six salmon a day limit
- No more than two adult hatchery fish can be retained per day
- A minimum length of 12 inches
- Wild chinook, sockeye and coho must be released
- Voluntary use of barbless hooks
- Two poles allowed with valid two-pole endorsement