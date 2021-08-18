WENATCHEE — The hunt to find a location for a low-barrier shelter to serve Wenatchee and East Wenatchee may soon be over.
The two cities are eyeing a possible location across from the Salvation Army Social Service Office on South Columbia Street in Wenatchee.
The shelter will fill a need for additional beds in the area, which will in turn give police greater flexibility in their interactions with individuals experiencing homelessness. Cities cannot enforce ordinances that prohibit sleeping or camping on public property when there are not sufficient homeless shelter beds.
Glen DeVries, Wenatchee’s community development director, said the Salvation Army expressed interest in partnering on the shelter earlier this year after the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee city councils passed a sales tax to help fund the shelter and expand services for those experiencing homelessness.
The organization has a few vacant lots as well as an adjacent property owner with a vacant property who is willing to participate.
“Should this not occur, then we would be looking at other sites as well,” DeVries said. “But this is sort of a priority location at this point.”
The cities have provided the private land owner and Salvation Army with a mock layout of the shelter and both parties indicated interest, said DeVries. He expects to hear back from the parties within the next two weeks about how they would like to proceed. Salvation Army Major Ralph Jiminez was not available for comment.
The mock layout shows the location would hold 46 shelters, including some units accessible for those with disabilities, that would be a mix of single and double occupancy. The facility would also feature a storage area for personal items, dog off-leash area, wrap-around chain-link fencing, two picnic tables and an administrative building.
From the cities’ perspective, the location has a number of advantages, such as its accessibility to bus and pedestrian routes. It may also save money since the Salvation Army’s existing facility across the street has components like laundry services and a commercial kitchen that would decrease the features the cities would need to build from scratch.
“Obviously, the details would have to be worked out and looked at from a land-use, contracting and public engagement perspective,” DeVries said, “But as far as starting point for discussions to move forward, it has key components that are necessary.”
He said the cities hope to have the shelter at least partially open by winter, but construction season, the approval process and availability of materials may drag out the timeline.
“The desire is to try to get something in place as quickly as possible to address that need but also put together a program that can be successful,” DeVries said. “So there’s a lot of details that would have to be addressed.”
Meanwhile, the East Wenatchee and Wenatchee are working on an agreement that would lay out how the cities will share shelter responsibilities.
A draft of the agreement lays out a task force with appointees from each city that would provide oversight and recommendations for funds and program development. It also proposes that the city of Wenatchee be responsible for staffing, contractual agreements and finances — all roles the city has prior experience with when it served as the contracting agency for Chelan and Douglas counties’ state allocated homeless funds.
Both city councils will provide feedback on the agreement in the coming weeks.