Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Young and Arechiga
Buy Now

Martin Young and Sandra Arechiga

WENATCHEE — Sandra Arechiga is leading in the race for Chelan County Clerk to succeed Kim Morrison who is retiring after 12 years on the job.

Arechiga received 5,882 votes (49.1%) to Martin Young’s 3,574 votes (29.83%) with Brandi Buck trailing with 2,486 votes (20.75%) as of Tuesday night, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?