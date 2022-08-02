WENATCHEE — Sandra Arechiga is leading in the race for Chelan County Clerk to succeed Kim Morrison who is retiring after 12 years on the job.
Arechiga received 5,882 votes (49.1%) to Martin Young’s 3,574 votes (29.83%) with Brandi Buck trailing with 2,486 votes (20.75%) as of Tuesday night, according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.
An estimated 4,212 ballots are left to count as of Tuesday night, according to the Chelan County Auditor's website.
The county clerk, a four-year-position, is the administrative and financial officer for Chelan County Superior Court. The 19-person clerk's office handles all of the court's records, issues passports, protection orders and more.
The position pays about $102,725 a year.
Morrison was first elected in 2010 in an uncontested race and had no challenger in the next two elections. Siri Woods, Morrison's predecessor, stepped down in 2010 after a 33 year run.
Arechiga said Tuesday night she was feeling pretty good about the primary results.
"I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my campaign," she said. "The voters who placed their confidence in me, I'm humbled and honored."
Young said he'll be campaigning hard if he keeps his position in second as Tuesday's numbers demonstrated.
"Looks like I'll be in the general election, that's good news," he said.
Buck could not be reached to comment Tuesday night.
