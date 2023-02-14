FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, Oct. 4, 2022. 

 Reuters/Mike Segar

NEW YORK — The parents of a six-year old child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to allow them proceed to trial against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed for years that the shooting was a hoax.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said at a hearing in Houston on Tuesday that he will consider their request at a March 24 court hearing.



