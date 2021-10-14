Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Sasha Sleiman is the incumbent for East Wenatchee Council Position No. 4. Her only opponent, Reid Fryhover, dropped out of the race in August. Sleiman was appointed to the council in March 2020.
Growth (and the consequences of it like affordable housing, homelessness and development) is one of the biggest issues facing East Wenatchee. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
Planning for how we grow is incredibly important. What I am really excited about and proud of is that the City Council, thanks to Mayor (Jerrilea) Crawford's leadership, is undergoing a strategic planning process. This process has allowed us to connect with other public entities, stakeholders in the community and the citizens at large to determine what is important to folks about our way of life in East Wenatchee, what we can do better and what people need. This information will help us determine priorities as we plan for future growth. Affordable housing and homelessness are huge pieces of this puzzle that we need to be incredibly mindful of. I am proud of the vote I took to invest in a low-barrier homeless shelter in partnership with the city of Wenatchee. This will allow the two cities to build shelter space with wrap-around services for those experiencing homelessness that will hopefully help us serve more people and help them transition to more permanent housing.
East Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure the city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
This is an area the city needs to focus on, including myself as a councilmember. Mayor Crawford deserves a huge amount of credit for taking a great step towards creating a welcoming space for those in the LGBTQIA+ community by partnering with the City of Wenatchee and the Elvis Garcia Foundation in flying Pride banners along 9th Street during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month. This was something I was so proud to see in our community, and I know it made a difference for many in the LGBTQIA+ community to see this symbol and feel more welcome in the community they live. Historically, the LGBTQIA+ community suffers a higher rate of anxiety, depression and suicide, especially in areas of our country that are less open and affirming and I hope this show of support and acknowledgement helped anyone feeling unwelcome or unnoticed feel the exact opposite.
What do you think are other important issues for the city right now?
I would love to see the city partner with local businesses and nonprofits to build up our downtown core. Downtowns in communities like ours are such wonderful gathering spaces and places to build up a sense of community. We have really wonderful businesses downtown right now and I think our opportunity to partner with those owners as well as recruiting other businesses to come do business in downtown East Wenatchee is exciting. The INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) grant received by the community from the federal government includes improvements to the pedestrian bridge between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and I believe could unlock a lot of great opportunities to increase walkability and cycling in the downtown area. The city's strategic plan will be key in planning for this type of future growth and investment and I am looking forward to continuing to work on those efforts.