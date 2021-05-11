WENATCHEE — Younger students will now have a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Wenatchee High School on Saturday after the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 and up.
Columbia Valley Community Health Center (CVCH) is organizing the vaccine clinic in partnership with the Wenatchee Public Schools. Children from across the Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Cashmere areas are welcome, according to a CVCH press release.
News of the expanded age eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine increased interest in Saturday's clinic, said Katherine Bohm, CVCH marketing and communications manager.
"Once the announcement was released, our phone lines lit up with parents eager to get their children vaccinated," she said in the release.
The appointment-only clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held in the Wenatchee High School cafeteria. Children must have a parent present during the vaccine appointment. Parents can call CVCH at 662-6000 to make an appointment.