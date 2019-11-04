Lance Stewart from Bainbridge Island turns a wheel on the Hand Crank of Electricity exhibit at the Rocky Reach Museum of the Columbia during the last public opening Friday. Stewart says visiting the museum is a family tradition for 15 years and he and his wife drove from their home to see it one last time. Billed as "A Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye," people wandered through the fourth floor of the dam's powerhouse, many commenting on their favorite parts. The fourth-floor gallery and balcony overlooking the powerhouse floor and a few exhibits will be open by guided tours only. The Discovery center will be expanded and many exhibits moved to that area. The grand opening for the center is expected to be in late spring 2021. During the remodel, educational programs will be held at the dam's park that will stay open, and in other Chelan County PUD parks.