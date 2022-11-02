RICHLAND — Most people probably check self-serve gas station pumps for credit card skimmers, but one was recently found in an unexpected place in Tri-Cities.
Police say the suspect installed the device in the middle of the day surrounded by people in a crowded store — and no one noticed.
The Richland Police Department said a credit card skimmer was found on a self-checkout lane at the Wal-Mart store in the Queensgate area, according to a news release.
Police were notified by the Richland Wal-Mart's loss prevention team on Monday that the skimmer was found at the 2801 Duportail St. store.
A customer found the device, and the store began investigating to determine when it was placed on the checkout lane. They believe it was installed on the terminal about 2 p.m. Sunday, meaning it had been in place for more than 24 hours before it was discovered.
The video showed it took the suspect only five seconds to install the device with other customers and employees around at the time, according to the news release.
Richland Police said other reports of skimmers turned out to be false alarms, and only one device was found.
While gas pump skimmers are more common, checkout skimmers have been found for several years. Commonly they look like a nearly identical plate that goes over the top of the entire keypad.
Because the plate overlays the real debit card reader, it is typically slightly larger and blocks backlighting and the stylus pen holder, according to security expert Brian Krebs.
Police have released a photo of the suspect, a man with short, dark hair and a short beard wearing a light blue or gray sweatsuit. He was seen leaving in a silver minivan.
Tips from Richland Police Crime Prevention Specialist Nick Mutrux to help spot a skimmer:
Look at the card reader. Does it look like it's been tampered with? Do the colors match or look out of place?
Physically check the reader and number pad to make sure it is secured. A legitimate reader should not come apart easily.
Check surrounding area for possible cameras pointed at the number pad and cover your pin when entering.
You can also use your debit card as a credit card to avoid using your PIN number at many establishments.
