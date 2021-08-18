Schneider Springs Fire prompts more evacuations northwest of Yakima

NACHES — Firefighters plan to continue to strengthen fire lines and clean up areas Wednesday after the Schneider Springs Fire forced the evacuation of another several hundred homes late Tuesday afternoon.
The fire burning about 18 miles northwest of Naches breached an area in its northwest corner Tuesday afternoon that prompted a second round of evacuations, said fire spokesman Tom Engberg.
“Once it crossed over there, that’s what triggered the concern for the Nile Road area,” he said.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph, heat and extremely dry conditions are blamed for the blaze’s rapid growth, Engberg said.
Conditions could improve as lower wind speeds and lower temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, helping crews corral the fire, he said.
Daytime high temperatures are expected in the mid to low 80s through the weekend with a 20% chance of showers Friday night and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“That will definitely help firefighters get the upper hand,” Engberg said.
A Yakima Valley Emergency Management team began issuing Level 3 “go now” evacuations to residents west of Nile Road about 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Operations Manager Horace Ward.
Those evacuations spanned from the Woodshed Restaurant on State Route 410 to Rock Creek Road, he said.
“At least a couple hundred more,” Ward said of the potential number of new evacuations in the area.
That’s in addition to the more than 460 homes evacuated Monday night in an area spanning from Little Naches to Rock Creek road along SR 410.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the lightning-caused blaze had scorched 28,356 acres, according to the InciWeb fire information website.
But the uncontained fire continued to feed on dry grass, brush and timber throughout Tuesday and had grown in size, Engberg said Tuesday evening.
A measurement of just how much the wildfire grew should be available sometime Wednesday morning, he said.
Containment of the fire isn’t expected until Oct. 1, according to InciWeb.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima. Those needing shelter should call 509-929-4230.
Nearly 480 firefighters from 12 crews are battling the blaze with 26 engines, six bulldozers, seven water tenders and other heavy equipment.
