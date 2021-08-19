YAKIMA — As educators, students and parents prepare for a return to the classroom, some in Yakima are celebrating new mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations among school staff and required indoor masking. Others are raising objections.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new requirements for all K-12 school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
The vaccine rules don't cover students.
Inslee also added back an indoor mask mandate for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, effective Monday. Masks were already required for K-12 students and school staff. Inslee's office said this was in light of the state recently breaking COVID-19 hospitalization records set in December.
Yakima Health District reported 297 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since early January. Case numbers and hospitalizations are rising statewide because of the more contagious delta variant.
Local efforts are already underway to help school employees get vaccinated ahead of the new deadline. The Yakima School District, which kicks off classes next Wednesday, planned to make COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots available to staff during a welcome-back event Thursday, said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer. There will also be opportunities for families to get vaccinated if they desire during open house events in the coming days, she said. A list of opportunities can be found at ysd7.org/vaccineclinic.
Fitterer said the district did not have a firm number of how many employees were vaccinated, but 846 of the district's roughly 2,000 employees had attested to being vaccinated, allowing them to go maskless in buildings that did not have students during the summer. She said this process will likely have to be redone, since the mandate requires proof of vaccination, rather than relying on the honor system.
Yakima Education Association President John Cavanaugh said the vast majority of teachers will take the news of a mandate as a relief, making more employees comfortable returning to buildings. He does expect some to be dismayed, though, and said a small number of professionals near retirement who do not want to become vaccinated may choose to retire early instead.
"I think they're trying to keep the students and staff and families safe by mandating it," he said of the vaccine. "I am glad they do have some specific exceptions for those people with deep religious convictions about this and medical exemptions."
Cavanaugh said there is some anxiety around the timeline of implementation and how vaccination status will be proven, since details have not yet been released.
Some in the community are dismayed about COVID-19 protocols.
On Wednesday afternoon, a small group of grassroots protesters assembled in front of Yakima's Eisenhower High School, joining a statewide call to protest student masking this school year. Roughly 20 people gathered, including three children. While most signs centered around student masking, others pushed back against government requirements altogether.
"My right to decide. No more mandates," one sign said. Others called for Inslee to be recalled.