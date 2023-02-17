BORODIANKA, Ukraine — Eleven-year-old Veronika Krasevych crouched down in the rubble near the ruins of her home in northern Ukraine, holding out a sachet of food to two ragged cats at her feet.

Almost a year earlier, Russian shells had rained down on her family's ninth-floor apartment in the town of Borodianka, as they huddled in the basement.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?