WENATCHEE — Three school districts will ask voters to approve property tax levies next month in a special election.
The Cashmere, Entiat and Lake Chelan school districts along with Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue will ask voters to approve property tax levies, according to a sample ballot provided by the Chelan County Auditor’s Office.
Counties statewide will host a special election on Feb. 11. Ballots are expected to be mailed to Chelan County voters around Jan. 22.
A Douglas County sample ballot was not available for release Thursday.
Cashmere School District
The district is looking to replace an expiring levy with a new levy on property taxes to fund educational programs and operation expenses not paid for by the state. If approved, the district would begin collection in 2021 at $1.75 per $1,000 assessed value. The rate would increase by 25 cents each year until the final year of the levy, 2024, at $2.25.
Entiat School District
The district is proposing to renew its current property tax levy to fund educational programs and operation expenses. If approved, the district would collect $1.43 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2021, $1.45 per $1,000 in 2022, $1.42 per $1,000 in 2023 and $1.45 per $1,000 in 2024.
The district will also ask voters to approve a bond to fund health, safety and aging infrastructure, like HVAC systems in schools. The bond would not exceed $6 million and would be repaid with property taxes.
Lake Chelan School District
The district is looking to replace an expiring levy with a new levy on property taxes to fund educational programs and operation expenses. If approved, the district would collect $1.27 per $1,000 assessed value in 2021 and $1.24 per $1,000 in 2022.
The district is proposing a replacement of its capital levy for educational technology improvements, as well. The property tax levy would allow the district to continue to new technology equipment and infrastructure. If approved, the district would collect 9 cents per $1,000 assessed value in 2021 and 2022 and 8 cents per $1,000 in 2023 and 2024.
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue
The fire district will ask voters to restore its regular property tax levy to allow the district to maintain and improve its services and replace apparatus and equipment. The district would collect 82 cents per $1,000 assessed value in 2021.