WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier (D-8th District) said she was "absolutely flabbergasted" when a mob of Trump crusaders stormed into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, in what President-Elect Joe Biden characterized as "one of the darkest days in the history of our nation."
Members of the U.S House of Representatives and Senate were in the process of debating Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R-4th District) and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) anticipated objection to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes when the mob breached the doors and poured into the Capitol Rotunda, voicing their belief that the November election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.
A group of mostly maskless rioters, brandishing weapons, MAGA flags and QAnon shirts, were met with little resistance from Capitol Police — some of whom were seen posing for selfies with the insurgents — and desecrated both chambers as well as multiple congressional offices, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
They hung from banners, smashed windows, planted explosives and left threatening messages for both members of Congress and the media. They absconded with podiums, gavels, letters, name plaques and whatever else they could get their hands on before waltzing out of the building unharassed by the police.
Schrier, who barricaded with staff in her congressional office after being evacuated from the House floor, said while she was not surprised, the entire episode requires a thorough investigation.
“How was it that they so easily were able to walk into the Capitol and then have so few arrests afterward?” Schrier pondered Thursday. “I would characterize my mood as anger. (I’m) angry at the president, his loyalists who were egging on these type of protestors who became a mob of rioters, and I would add insufficient security to that as well.”
“It would have been a very different scene had they been Black Lives Matter protesters, and I would draw a further distinction, these people were armed; they had guns, bombs and they were carrying backpacks into the Capitol. This was a group intent on overtaking the government, and that is a whole different kind of animal.”
According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, about 28% of the country falsely believe that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. That is a direct result of Trump, who without a shred of proof has alleged the election was fraudulent since the result was called for Biden on Nov. 7.
A more frightening poll, released Thursday by YouGov, claims that 45% of Republicans who responded said they supported Wednesday's rioters.
Eventually, after months of stoking, Trumpism boiled over. But it went too far months ago, Schrier said.
“It went too far back in 2017 with Charlottesville and with all the conspiracy theories,” said the congresswoman. "The president raising the question of (whether the election was rigged) and it turning into a legitimate claim is unreal. It has gone too far. These people felt they were patriots making a last stand, defending the country from invaders. And with only (68) people arrested, there are plenty walking around ready to answer the call from Trump, who still has his megaphone.”
Schrier joined a list of 120 other congress members, including Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Thursday calling for the removal of President Trump through the 25th Amendment.
Pelosi also said that if the vice president and Cabinet didn’t act, Congress would be prepared to impeach the president — for a second time.
“Every hour he is in power he is a threat to the country,” Schrier said Thursday. “He incited (Wednesday’s) violence, telling his crowd to march to the Capitol to fight for him and not be weak, but strong. God knows what he’ll do next, at the inauguration or with foreign policy. He has clearly shown that he is ready to burn the place down should he be allowed. He didn’t call off yesterday’s attempted coup, he didn’t tell them to stop; he said he loved them. That is a big problem.”
The other issue, Schrier said, was the kind of message sent Wednesday to the country's foes and allies. Still images of an unmasked, white man carrying a large Confederate flag on the second floor of the Capitol building were widely shared on social media, with Stanford professor Sam Wineburg noting that it was the first time the flag had been publicly carried within the Capitol halls.
“Our adversaries are looking at those images thinking, ‘What could we do if we get into the Capitol,’ or, ‘Imagine the havoc we could wreak,'” Schrier said. "We need a leader who will understand the difference between right and wrong.”
Schrier also believes the 147 Republican members of Congress who still voted to object to electoral college votes should be held culpable.
“I think in their minds they will somehow justify that it was just about process, but by doing this they are placating the president, playing into his hand and emboldening the hooligans and rioters that threatened to hang members of congress,” Shrier said. “Even if they didn’t pull the trigger, they gave legitimacy to the outcry of rioters yesterday.”