WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two members of the House of Representatives introduced legislation Wednesday to increase funding for agricultural research institutions, including Central Washington University and Washington State University.
Representatives Kim Schrier (WA-08) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) proposed the AuGmenting Research and Educational Sites to Ensure Agriculture Remains Cutting-edge and Helpful Act, or the AG RESEARCH Act, would authorize $1 billion in mandatory spending and an additional $1 billion in discretionary spending over five years for infrastructure grants for agricultural research facilities.
“Our agriculture industry employs thousands of hardworking Washingtonians and is vital to our nation’s long-term strength and security. In the face of a changing climate and increased pressure on our food supply, we must support farmers in any way we can,” Schrier said in a press release. “Research institutions discover the solutions to agriculture’s most pressing challenges."
At an agricultural roundtable last weekend, Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said there's "great concern" about the condition of Washington's research facilities.
“The infrastructure for research is kind of crumbling in many cases, at least in Washington state. So we need to focus on that, as well," he said.
Katie Gziryan, the director of public affairs for WSU’s Office of external affairs and government relations, said Monday that WSU's priority is "funding the Research Facilities Act at the highest levels.”
According to information provided by Gziryan, several buildings at WSU are nearly 100 years old and in need of repair. Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) toured the WSU Extension in Wenatchee on Saturday, which highlighted the age and condition of several buildings at the facility.
"We are not asking the federal government for a blank check to fund all our infrastructure needs," a WSU factsheet reads. "We are asking our partners in the federal government to work with us and other land grant institutions to ensure we remain globally competitive, feed our states and nation, and educate the next generation of agriculture workforce."
During the tour, the senators saw recently renovated research labs and newly installed refrigerators used for experiments.
“WSU works hard to support Washington’s agriculture community and their research needs. But it's undeniable that our aging infrastructure impacts our ability to maintain our competitiveness and push forward with cutting-edge technologies,” Washington State University President Kirk Schulz said in a Wednesday press release. “This critical funding would move our facilities into the 21st century so we can continue to contribute to a strong agriculture economy that is globally competitive, feeds our state and the nation, and educates the future agricultural workforce."
Schrier is a member of the House Agricultural Committee and chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force. The farm bill, which the senators were in town to discuss, must be reauthorized by Sept. 30.
