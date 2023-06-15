WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two members of the House of Representatives introduced legislation Wednesday to increase funding for agricultural research institutions, including Central Washington University and Washington State University.

Representatives Kim Schrier (WA-08) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) proposed the AuGmenting Research and Educational Sites to Ensure Agriculture Remains Cutting-edge and Helpful Act, or the AG RESEARCH Act, would authorize $1 billion in mandatory spending and an additional $1 billion in discretionary spending over five years for infrastructure grants for agricultural research facilities.

Kim Schrier (copy)

Kim Schrier

U.S. Representative (D-WA)
Tracey_Mann,_official_portrait,_117th_Congress.jpg

Tracey Mann

U.S. Representative (R-KS)


