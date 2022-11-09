SEATTLE — In a high-stakes race that could help determine control of Congress, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier led Republican challenger Matt Larkin in Tuesday's vote count in Washington's swing 8th Congressional District.

With about 194,000 votes counted, Schrier had 53% and Larkin was at 47%. Schrier led substantially in King County but was trailing Larkin in Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan and Kittitas counties.



