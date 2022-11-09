SEATTLE — New ballot counts Wednesday showed Democrats maintaining their leads in two Washington congressional races that remain too close to call.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, was ahead with 52% of the vote against Republican challenger Matt Larkin in the 8th Congressional District. She led by about 11,400 votes, compared with 11,100 on election night.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?