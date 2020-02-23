WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Issaquah, hosted a roundtable discussion focused on the regional housing shortage Saturday at the Mercantile in downtown Wenatchee.
Members of the Our Valley, Our Future Housing Solutions Group relayed to the congresswoman issues with short-term rentals and building costs, among other problems.
Sherri Schneider with Columbia Valley Affordable Ownership, a nonprofit that helps low-income families buy homes in Chelan and Douglas counties, is frustrated by AirBnBs, which she said often sit unoccupied for months at a time.
She’d prefer the home used for short-term rental a full-time resident’s home — a sentiment she doesn’t believe is shared by AirBnB owners and some local officials.
“The wealth that moves in is completely unconcerned with changing anything for the betterment of the communities because they’re making so much money off of this housing shortage,” Schneider said.
Cheryl Nelson with the Central Washington Home Builders Association thinks AirBnB owners a second home whether they rent it or not.
“So in my mind, they’re not taking properties off the market to have an AirBnB,” Nelson said. “There are places in Chelan that that did happen, but for the most part out in Manson that’s not what’s happening.”
Instead, she’d like to see more options for building accessory dwellings, like mother-in-law apartments, that could be rented out.
“That would give us, the people that live there, more opportunity to be able to afford a place,” Nelson said. “We could buy a $300,000, $400,000 house because there’d be an income property right there, already attached, which would be incredible.”
Chris Silver, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Landmark, Silver agreed that AirBnB owners would buy a second home regardless of whether they were able to rent it, but noted that it’s driving home costs higher.
“And that’s just a proven fact because now they’re using that as income when they’re justifying you can purchase this as an AirBnB, use it as an AirBnB and now the price for that home has gone up,” Silver said.
Another problem the area faces, beyond how to use the limited number of homes, is building new homes.
“Building materials are about 30% higher here than elsewhere in Eastern Washington,” said Steve Maher with Our Valley, Our Future.
Brainstorming, Schrier asked about the feasibility of a cross-laminated timber mill, which could meet local needs for fire resilient materials and help lower construction costs.
Blake Baldwin, economic development director for Chelan County, said it’s something considered before and would “significantly decrease the cost of construction in our area.”
Another problem for the area is the “missing middle” — homes affordable to those earning 80% to 175% of the region’s median household income.
The issue is twofold, said Jake Mayson with the Central Washington Home Builders Association: lot/land availability and the inability of people to move up the housing ladder.
The median new home price in Wenatchee is approaching $400,000 and every time the cost increases by $1,000 there are 64 households that can’t afford the increase, he said.
“So every little bit helps, every little bit is crucial here,” Mayson told Schrier. “So when we’re talking about relieving that missing middle — getting some more homes open in that area — that’s where these folks are going. That’s where we hope they’re going, right. We don’t want them to move down, we don’t want them to under-buy and under-rent because that takes up lower income housing that might be available for others.”