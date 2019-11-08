LEAVENWORTH — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier will hold a town hall at 3 p.m. Sunday in the council chambers of City Hall, 700 Highway 2.
Schrier, D-Issaquah, represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LEAVENWORTH — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier will hold a town hall at 3 p.m. Sunday in the council chambers of City Hall, 700 Highway 2.
Schrier, D-Issaquah, represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.