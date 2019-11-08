LEAVENWORTH — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier will hold a town hall at 3 p.m. Sunday in the council chambers of City Hall, 700 Highway 2.

Schrier, D-Issaquah, represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee.

