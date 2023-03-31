WENATCHEE — Congresswomen Kim Schrier will hold a listening session for agriculture leaders on the 2023 Farm Bill on at 11 a.m. Monday at the Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee.

The Farm Bill is a legislation package passed every five years that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry, according to a release from Schrier's office.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

