WENATCHEE — Congresswomen Kim Schrier will hold a listening session for agriculture leaders on the 2023 Farm Bill on at 11 a.m. Monday at the Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee.
The Farm Bill is a legislation package passed every five years that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry, according to a release from Schrier's office.
The details of this year’s Farm Bill will have a significant impact on farmers, grocery prices, wildfire mitigation efforts, and the overall agriculture industry, the release stated. Nutrition assistance programs like SNAP, agriculture subsidies, forest management, and grants like the Specialty Crop Research Initiative are included in the Farm Bill.
Schrier has been on the House Agricultural Committee since she took office in 2019 and was recently named the chair of the New Democratic Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force to shape the policy of the Farm Bill, according to the release.
She will be joined by April Clayton, president of the Chelan/Douglas County Farm Bureau, and Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticulture Council.
After the listening session Schrier will tour Crunch Pak in Cashmere.
