WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Dr. Kim Schrier will recognize Vietnam-era veterans in a pinning ceremony at noon Saturday at the Wenatchee Veterans Hall, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
Veterans who were on active duty anytime between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a pin created by the Department of Defense.
Those interested in participating should RSVP by Wednesday to kelli.scott@mail.house.gov or 850-5340. Veterans unable to attend Saturday's event can schedule an appointment at wwrld.us/33gpTRE.