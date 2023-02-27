US-NEWS-DILBERT-CARTOONIST-CC

Scott Adams pictured in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2002. 

 Dan Rosenstrauch/Contra Costa Times/TNS/File photo

SAN JOSE — In the category of career implosions for a major American cultural figure, the downfall of Scott Adams has been especially swift and spectacular.

The Northern California cartoonist’s “Dilbert” comic strip, long one of the most popular in the country and appearing in more than 2,000 newspapers at its peak, all but vanished by Monday after he called Black people “a hate group” in an incendiary diatribe on race relations in America last week.



