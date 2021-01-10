MANSON — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing snowmobiler north of Manson.
An experienced 51-year-old snowmobiler was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mitchell Creek area, said Sgt. Brian Lewis with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The snowmobiler intentionally separated from the group he was riding with, but didn’t make it to a rendezvous point, Lewis said.
Mitchell Creek is roughly eight miles north of Manson and 12 miles northwest of Chelan and located between Antilon Lake Campground and Cooper Mountain. Lewis described the terrain as highly technical.
A helicopter launched to search for the snowmobiler about 11 a.m. Sunday. Specialty search and rescue teams are on standby, Lewis said.