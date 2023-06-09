SEATTLE — The search continues for a missing hiker in Olympic National Park.

Hunter B. Fraser, a 44-year-old California resident, planned to hike a 40-mile trek with two overnight stays in the park. He left his vehicle at the Deer Ridge Trailhead on Monday and was last seen west of the Deer Park Campground that afternoon, according to a Clallam County Sheriff's Office news release.



