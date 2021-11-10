YAKIMA — The search for a missing Seattle Fire Department deputy chief continued Wednesday in the hills above Cliffdell in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Jay Schreckengost was last heard from Nov. 2, when he texted family that he was going out in the woods to look for elk. He did not check in that night, and his truck was found on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles northeast of Whistlin' Jack Lodge.
The truck was within Kittitas County, and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is leading the search operation.
Searchers have spoken with several witnesses in the area who reported seeing a man who fits Schreckengost's description, said Kittitas County Sheriff's inspector Chris Whitsett.
More than 100 people joined the search Wednesday, along with state search and rescue planners, K9 teams, drone teams, 4x4 teams, mountain rescue teams and ground teams, the Sheriff's Office said. A significant portion of ground searchers is made up of Seattle and other fire department personnel.
"SFD Battalion Chiefs are working with Sheriff's Office Search Coordinators as liaisons, helping to manage the integration of these trained first responders into a rugged mountain wilderness rescue operation," a Wednesday update said.
Schreckengost was an experienced hunter and would have been carrying the proper gear and clothing needed to survive in the outdoors, officials said.
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.
