US-NEWS-SEARCH-WARRANTS-DETAIL-HOW-POLICE-1-ID

Bryan Kohberger, left, in his senior photo from the 2012-13 yearbook for Pleasant Valley High School, in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania. The period between his junior and senior years was marked by significant weight loss, according to friends and other classmates.

 Kevin Fixler

BOISE — In the nearly three months since Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, was arrested, the Idaho Statesman has continued in-depth coverage of the case.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30. He faces four counts of felony first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in the Nov. 13 attack that took the lives of University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.



