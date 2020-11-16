CASHMERE — Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place at Cashmere High School, 329 Tigner Road, this week for both seasonal farmworkers and the community.
Testing is planned from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is encouraging seasonal farmworkers to get tested to avoid exposing their families when returning home to their country of origin, according to a health district news release.
Local agricultural employers reported that the majority of seasonal farmworkers have already left the area. The local community is encouraged to get tested as well.
Translators and other outreach personnel will be available to help run the event and provide COVID-19 information.