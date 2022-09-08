Purchase Access

SEATTLE — It's not just the Craftsman down the block dropping in price. Home prices across the Puget Sound area continue to trend down.

That includes some of the priciest homes on the market. A waterfront home in Hunts Point on the Eastside that was listed for $21.5 million in July is now $18.9 million. An expansive mansion at an undisclosed address on Lake Washington dipped from $32.5 million to just under $30 million. And an estate in a secluded Madison Park enclave priced at $35 million in May could now be yours for just $29 million.



