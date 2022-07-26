Purchase Access

SEATTLE — The Seattle chapter of the National Audubon Society has a new logo, at least for now: it is an elegant yellow bird, a pelagic cormorant to be exact, with a paintbrush in its beak and the word "Audubon" crossed out.

It marks a new era for the birdwatching and conservation group. Pointing to the racist actions and beliefs of its namesake John James Audubon, the local organization announced that it will change its name to better reflect its mission and values.



