SEATTLE — Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination on Tuesday, after its city council voted to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws.

The move addresses an issue important to the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification.



