SEATTLE — Unlike popular productions like "Say Anything" and "Grey's Anatomy," the next blockbuster film set in Seattle might be filmed in Seattle if all is successful for the city's new film commission.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to create the Seattle Film Commission. The commission is charged with advising the city on developing policies and programs to advance Seattle's film industry, including promoting sustainable growth of family-wage jobs for workers who have been historically underrepresented in the industry, according to the legislation.



