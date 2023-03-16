SEATTLE — Amazon may be on the hook to make changes to improve worker safety at a Kent warehouse following a new court ruling.

BIZ-WRK-AMAZON-SAFETY-SE

Employees at packing stations are seen at Amazon's Kent fulfillment center on June 11, 2020.

After state regulators cited Amazon for failing to create a safe work environment, Amazon sued the Department of Labor and Industries in October. Amazon argued the department had stacked the system against employers, in part because the company is expected to implement some of the proposed changes even while Amazon appeals the citation.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?