Seattle metro area median income hits record high

SEATTLE — Seattle's growing affluence isn't confined to city limits. Census Bureau data shows the median household income for the entire metro area hit a record high last year, at $101,700. That's up from $94,000 in 2019 — an 8.2% increase, not adjusted for inflation. The Seattle metro area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The bureau did not release 2020 income figures for metro areas due to difficulties in data collection during the pandemic.



