SEATTLE — King County prosecutors on Wednesday filed a felony stalking charge against a 49-year-old Seattle man, accusing him of repeatedly harassing and intimidating U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who feared the armed man wanted to injure or kill her.

Seattle police arrested Brett Forsell outside Jayapal and her husband's house July 9. He was jailed on suspicion of committing a hate crime against Jayapal but released four days later because police couldn't say with certainty that he told the congresswoman to go back to India or that he threatened to kill her, according to King County prosecutors.



